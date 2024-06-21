Lakeshore Foundation to host Celebration of Champions

Businesses and individuals are invited to Be a Champion for Lakeshore and the Paralympic movement.

To celebrate the start of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and our Paralympic athletes, the Celebration of Champions will takeplace on Friday, July 26.

Find yourself transported to the streets of Paris at The Lakeshore Foundation and watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. Then, help send off the USA Wheelchair Rugby team before they travel to Paris to compete for Gold.

For tickets and information, visit lakeshore.org/ways-to-support-us/celebration-of-champions.