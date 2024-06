× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Homewood

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky honored the Lakeshore Foundation Lakers wheelchair basketball team with a proclamation.

The team just clinched the varsity junior national championship. This marks their second consecutive winning season, giving them back-to-back trophies for their program.

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association varsity division champs are capping off another great season with a 20-2 record.