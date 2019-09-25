Junior League prepares for Shop Save & Share

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Lollar Group. The Junior League of Birmingham will host its ShopSave & Share event in October. More than 450 stores and restaurants will participate.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s 14th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser this year is scheduled for Oct. 2-13.

People can purchase a Shop Save & Share discount card for $40 and receive a 20% discount on merchandise and food at more than 450 stores and restaurants in the Birmingham metro area.

There are 70 new stores and restaurants participating this year, including Anthropologie, Kristen Braasch Jewelry, Caliber, Greystone Smile Design and The Woodhouse Day Spa.

Other popular Homewood retailers, including At Home, Alabama Outdoors, Soca and Carriage House Weddings, are back. Dreamcakes Bakery, Holland & Birch, Ruby Sunshine and Domicile Interiors are among the 70 new stores.

“We love to participate in Shop Save & Share because we love doing our part to support the Junior League of Birmingham and the many critically important causes that its trained volunteers assists with. Although this is the most important reason for our participation, we also love the fact that while doing something to help others, we are meeting new customers through the sale,” said Betsy Bayer, owner of B.Bayer in downtown Homewood and a returning Shop Save & Share retailer.

Last year, the Junior League sold 1,825 discount cards and netted more than $67,000, said Becky Holt, president of the Junior League. Since its inception, Shop Save & Share has put more than $700,000 back into the community.

The money is used to support more than 30 community service projects, such as providing diapers to families through the Junior League diaper bank or food for children through a Backpack Buddies program. Other Junior League initiatives address domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness and juvenile crime.

The Junior League once again is partnering with Birmingham-based software company Planet (formerly Planet Fundraiser) to host Shop Save & Share on its free mobile app. Shoppers will be able to purchase and download a digital Shop Save & Share card online at shopsaveandshare.net, through the Planet app, or by texting “SSS” to 205-660-0030. Paper cards will be available at certain retailers.

Instead of having a single kickoff event for the fundraiser at The Summit, this year there will be numerous Shop Save & Share events at places around the metro area, Holt said.

A complete list of participating retailers can be found at shopsaveandshare.net.