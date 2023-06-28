Jennifer Kyle to lead Homewood Rotary

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Wimberley. Jennifer Kyle

Jennifer Kyle has been elected president of Homewood Rotary club for 2023-2024. She was installed at the club’s June 22 meeting by Rotary International 6860 district governor Carol Argo.

A retired employee benefits professional, Kyle has served Homewood Rotary and Plaza Rotary in Kansas City, Missouri, in various roles for several decades.

Other Homewood officers are Robert Holmes, president elect; Rachael Dollins, secretary/president elect nominee; and Kathryn Henry, treasurer.

The leadership team also includes directors Mary Lou Reynolds, club service; Robert Sprain, community service; Mike O’Kelley, Rotary foundation; Mike Hathorne, youth services; Bo Duke, club foundation; JR King, fund raising; and Sandy Nelson, sergeant at arms. Gregg Wadsworth is immediate past president.

Homewood Rotary supports local, national and international projects through service and financial commitment. Its annual college scholarship program has assisted hundreds of Homewood High School graduates since the 1980s. The club awarded scholarships totaling $25,000 in 2023.

The club also supports other projects and services that impact area residents of all ages. To meet these financial needs, the club is known for its Chalk Art Festival at We Love Homewood Day each May, an increasingly popular St. Patrick’s Day dinner and auction, and other fundraisers throughout the year.

Homewood Rotary meets most Thursdays at noon at Homewood Library. Learn more at homewoodrotaryal.org and #homewoodrotary.