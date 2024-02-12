Jennifer Chandler named Director of Community Outreach at Vulcan Park & Museum

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum. Jennifer Chandler

Vulcan Park & Museum (VPM) is pleased to announce a key change in its leadership team.

Effective immediately, Jennifer Chandler, the former Director of Development, will be stepping into the role of Director of Community Outreach to support VPM’s mission.

Chandler has been a valued member of the VPM family for three years and has made significant contributions to the growth and success of the organization during her tenure as Director of Development. Prior to joining VPM in 2021, Chandler spent the previous 10 years in development and special events at organizations such as the Lakeshore Foundation and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

In addition to her accomplished career in fundraising and public engagement, she has severed as a national level motivational speaker and as an advisor for the local 1996 Olympic Soccer games. Jennifer’s successful competitive athletic career culminated in what is undoubtedly the highest honor for an athlete, an Olympic Gold Medal in the 1976 Montreal Games.

In her new role as Director of Community Relations, Chandler will be responsible for building and maintaining community relationships and collaborating with stakeholders to continue to bridge the gap between VPM and the communities that it serves.

VPM President & CEO, Cynthia Cardona states “This transition not only reflects Chandler’s continued career growth within VPM, but also highlights our commitment to fostering internal talent and promoting within.

Currently, VPM is currently seeking to fill the Director of Development position. Interested applicants can email their cover letter and resume to ccardona@visitvulcan.com.