Jazz Cat Ball set for this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Guests pose for a picture at the 2022 Greater Birmingham Humane Society's Jazz Cat Ball, the largest fundraiser for GBHS.

The 12th annual Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s Jazz Cat Ball is set for Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Stephanie Salvago, director of marketing for the humane society, said the event is the largest fundraiser for the organization, and patrons can participate in the silent auction either in-person or online.

While in-person seating is sold out, guests can still sign up to go on a waitlist if a spot opens up. Anyone can participate virtually, with an auction link posted at gbhs.org/jcb23 just before the silent auction begins.

At the event, which is being held at the downtown Sheraton Hotel, there will be a casino and other games, along with live music provided by the band Revel Radio. Auction items include trips and other great gifts, she said.

The black-tie affair helps save lives at the humane society, Salvago said. More than $600,000 was raised last year.

That money goes toward spay and neuter and adoptions, along with allowing the society to respond to emergency situations, since they are the emergency response team for animal-related crises in the greater Birmingham area, Salvago said.

The event also assists the society’s externship program for fourth-year students from both Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

The honorees of this year’s event are Jody and Betty Saiia, who are board members and are “great animal advocates,” and Sheri Falk of NBC 13 will emcee, Salvago said.