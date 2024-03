× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Japan-America Society of Alabama collaborates with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to present the 17th annual Cherry Blossom Festival on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will include wcultural performances, activities and food from vendors, along with guided tours of the gardens.

In 2023, the first in-person festival since 2019 drew over 3,000 attendees from across Alabama.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.