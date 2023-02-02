In times of need: Homewood Fire Department Foundation seeks to help city’s firefighters

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood fire medic Hampton Vinoski receives a holiday gift card from Jimmy Long, a board member with the Homewood Fire Department Foundation, at Fire Station No. 1 in Homewood on Dec. 14.

In early 2022, Homewood Deputy Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead realized the city needed a tax-free organization to assist the city’s firefighters during times of need.

While firefighters’ pay and benefits are taken care of through the city’s general budgeting process, a nonprofit, such as what the city’s police officers have through the Homewood Police Foundation, helps provide non-budgeted needs, most notably funds to help cover expenses and time off in the case of injury, something that can arise more often for first responders.

In March 2022, the Homewood Fire Department Foundation was awarded nonprofit status to allow them to raise funds for firefighters, Broadhead said. The board consists of Broadhead, Brian Jarmon, Alexander Glover, Rusty Hughes, Cary Cherry, Jimmy Long and Brady Wilson.

The main fundraiser at the moment is the First Responders 5K, the proceeds of which are split between the nonprofit foundations for both the police and fire departments.

The foundation is working on offering and expanding a scholarship in memory of late Homewood Fire Chief John Bresnan, Broadhead said. There are also plans for a firefighter ball, a time to not only give back to firefighters, but to their spouses as well, he said.

“My wife has made as many sacrifices as I have,” Broadhead said.

Due to the large amount of money needed to assist firefighters in times of need, a nonprofit is necessary. There aren’t many ways to hold the money for those needs or for large-scale events like a firefighter’s ball, Broadhead said. The city government is restricted on what it can spend money on.

While there is not a firm target goal yet, Broadhead said the foundation is likely to want at least $100,000 in the bank. The last First Responders 5K raised a little less than $50,000, he said.

Those wanting to get involved can send donations to the Homewood Fire Department Foundation at City Hall, located at 2850 19th Street South.