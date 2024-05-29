HPL goes Medieval on May 30

The Homewood Public Library is hurtling back in time.

For teens in 6th-12th grade who have signed up for summer reading, meet in the large auditorium on Thursday, May 30 at 5 p.m. to receive your house that you will be gaining points for over the Summer.

There will be games and themed snacks. Guests can come in their best medieval, fantasy, or cosplay outfit and dance the afternoon away with modern songs styled with a medieval flair

The event will feature a renaissance fair with games including archery, axe throwing, and more.

For information on the event, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/10600756.