Hope for the Holidays returns to help ease the burden of grief

× Expand Community Grief Support will be hosting four free community workshops on Saturdays in Birmingham to assist people who are grieving this holiday season.

Some people will be spending their first holiday season without their spouse, sibling or friend.

To help ease people’s first Christmas without their loved ones, Community Grief Support will be hosting four free community workshops on Saturdays in Birmingham to assist people who are grieving this holiday season.

The workshops will feature a panel of loss survivors who will share how they deal with grief during the Christmas season.

Steve Sweatt, bereavement care expert, counselor and clinical director at Community Grief Support, will also be providing tips to participants on how to heal.

“It’s honestly one of my favorite events that we’ve always put on,” said Erin Slaughter, director of events and community engagement at Community Grief Support.

Slaughter has benefited from the community workshops herself after she lost her brother last year, she said.

She said the workshops helped her prepare for the holiday season and the potential triggers that could come with it.

“Hope for the Holidays kind of prepared me for what to expect,” Slaughter said. “It also gives you skills, not just to prepare but gives you tips on how to make changes if necessary. You may need to change what your normal plan is during the holiday season to fit your grief process.”

There will be two workshops taking place on Nov. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. One will be at Dawson Family of Faith and the other will be a virtual workshop.

The other workshops will be at Asbury United Methodist Church on Nov. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. and at Riverchase United Methodist Church on Nov. 19 9-11:30 a.m. For more information, visit communitygriefsupport.org.