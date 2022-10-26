Homewood voters to choose leaders for several seats

This November, among many state and county races, Homewood voters have two congressional seats up for grabs as well as a state Senate district. A small portion of the city will have a state House district seat to decide on as well.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Roberts, who represents District 15, faces Libertarian challenger Michael Crump, while U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer, a Republican representing Alabama’s 6th District, faces Libertarian Andria Chieffo.

Incumbent U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell faces two challengers in Alabama's 7th Congressional District, while Democrat Ontario Tillman faces Libertarian Carson Lester for the right to represent state House District 56.

The Homewood Star did not hear back from Chieffo before its print deadline.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Gary Palmer

Gary Palmer (I)

Race: U.S. House 6

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Residence: Hoover

Political Experience: Elected to U.S. Congress in 2014 representing Alabama’s 6th District

Professional Experience: President of the Alabama Policy Institute for 24 years; worked in engineering, as well as with Focus on the Family

Civic Experience: Rotary Club of Birmingham; member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church;

Education: B.S. in Operations Management, University of Alabama, 1977

Main Issues: Fiscal conservatism; reducing regulation; lowering energy costs; replacing the Affordable Care Act; protecting the life of the unborn

Website/social media: palmer.house.gov; Twitter @USRepGaryPalmer; Facebook: CongressmanGaryPalmer

× Expand Photo from LinkedIn. Andria Chieffo

Andria Chieffo*

Race: U.S. House 6

Party: Libertarian

Age: N/A

Residence: N/A

Political Experience: N/A

Professional Experience: N/A

Civic Experience: N/A

Education: N/A

Main Issues: N/A

Website/social media: N/A

× Expand Beard, Hillary U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

Terri Sewell (I)

Race: U.S. House 7

Party: Democrat

Age: 57

Residence: N/A

Political Experience: Elected in 2011 to U.S. Congress to represent Alabama's 7th Congressional District

Professional Experience: Public finance attorney, first black woman partner in the Birmingham law office of Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C.

Civic Experience: Silver Star and life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Education: J.D., Harvard Law School; holds degrees from both Princeton University and Oxford University

Main Issues: Job creation; improving public education; affordable health care, supports Affordable Care Act

Website/social media: Sewell.house.gov, Facebook: RepSewell

× Expand Republican candidate for Alabama's 7th Congressional District Bea Nichols.

Beatrice Nichols

Race: U.S. House 7

Party: Republican

Age: N/A

Residence: N/A

Political Experience: None

Professional Experience: Teacher

Civic Experience: N/A

Education: N/A

Main Issues: Securing the border; pro-2nd amendment; protecting the life of the unborn; maintaining freedom of speech; election integrity

Website/social media: bfor7thdistrict.com; Facebook: NicholsForCongress

× Expand Libertarian candidate for Alabama's 7th Congressional District Gavin Goodman.

Gavin Goodman

Race: U.S. House 7

Party: Libertarian

Age: early 30s

Residence: Huntsville

Political Experience: Past State Director of Alabama for Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen 2020 [presidential ticket for Libertarian Party]; current chair of Libertarian Party of Alabama [LPA]; political director for LPA

Professional Experience: Vice President of Development for Strength Through Education Inc. a 501c3 that works with active-duty service members to reduce suicide and sexual assault in the military; past marketing director at Rocket Republic brewery; started a small consulting business in Huntsville in 2018 that planned external events for nonprofit organizations

Civic Experience: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree from SUNY Oswego

Main Issues: Decriminalization of marijuana; ending the drug war; releasing nonviolent drug offenders and restoring their right to vote; pro-2nd amendment; ending government subsidies and pro-free market; ending qualified immunity; prison reform; pro-term limits

Website/social media: https://lpalabama.org/gavin-goodman/; Facebook: GavinGoodmanForCongress

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Dan Roberts

Dan Roberts (I)

Race: AL Senate 15

Party: Republican

Age: 64

Residence: Mountain Brook

Political Experience: Elected in 2018 to the state Senate representing District 15

Professional Experience: Real estate development, private equity and international trade

Civic Experience: Elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church; board member of Briarwood Christian School; Chairman of Briarwood Ballet

Education: Master’s in real estate development and urban affairs, Georgia State University, 1985; B.S. in Building Science, Auburn University, 1980

Main Issues: Tax reform; strengthening Alabama’s workforce; parental choice in education (sometimes called school choice); allowing businesses to compete, especially in the Southeast

Website/social media: danrobertsforsenate.com; Facebook: DanRoberts4StateSenate

× Expand Photo from LinkedIn. Michael Crump

Michael Crump

Race: AL Senate 15

Party: Libertarian

Age: 47

Residence: Mountain Brook

Political experience: Treasurer, Greater Birmingham Libertarians

Professional experience: Customer service for a blockchain cryptocurrency company

Civic experience: Past volunteer at Sidewalk Film Festival, various church events

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Herzing College

Main issues: Abolishing some government entities such as the IRS and ATF; ensuring citizens live their lives without government influence; pro-homeschooling; anti-all gun laws; would forfeit legislative pay for two years

Website/social media:

LinkedIn: themichaelcrump

Name: Carson Lester

Race: AL House 56

Party: Libertarian

Age: 45

Residence: Oxmoor Glen in Birmingham

Political experience: First run for public office; former chairman of Laurens County (Georgia) Republican Party; worked in Herman Cain campaign for U.S. Senate (Georgia) in 2004

Professional experience: Has been in insurance business about 18 years; currently is executive general adjuster for Charles Taylor Adjusting; also owned and ran a bakery for about three years

Civic experience: Former worship leader for Lighthouse Community Church in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Dublin Community Church in Dublin, Georgia; worked in music ministry at The Church of Brook Hills in north Shelby County and Christ Fellowship Church in Homewood (now is agnostic); coached youth baseball in Homewood; was 2021 president of Southern Loss Association and still is on the board; teaches claims litigation management at Claims College

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology from Samford University in 1999

Main issues: Favors limited government and government decisions being made at the lowest possible level; favors repealing criminal laws where there is no clear victim, such as driving without a seatbelt, driving with an open container of alcohol, or ingesting chemicals or plants; favors repealing all taxes except an equal sales tax on everything; favors removing government from health care and education

Website/social media: “Carson Lester for AL State House District 56” on Facebook

Name: Ontario Tillman

Race: AL House 56

Party: Democratic

Age: 44

Residence: Bessemer

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Practicing law for 10 years; coached basketball at Lee High School in Huntsville, Satsuma High School in Mobile and Bessemer City High School; started working with attorney Leroy Maxwell Jr. in 2017 and was named partner in Maxwell Tillman law firm in 2018, working on criminal, civil and family law cases; taught at West Hills Elementary School in Bessemer while in law school

Civic experience: Has been involved with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Habitat for Humanity, March of Dimes, boys’ clubs and sports leagues; led free legal clinics; attends Liberty Faith Christian Church

Education: Law degree from Miles Law School in 2012; master’s degree in collaborative teaching from Alabama A&M University in 2004; bachelor’s degree in special education from Alabama A&M in 2001

Main issues: Bring more high-paying jobs to House District 56; work to provide more adequate and affordable housing; expand mental health services; improve transit system, roads and other infrastructure; increase pay for teachers and retired teachers; focus on science, technology, engineering and math education

Website/social media: “Ontario Tillman for District 56 Alabama State Representative” on Facebook