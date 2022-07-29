Homewood to kick off new school year with annual Back 2 School Bash

× Expand Staff photo. Families gathered at Patriot Park in 2018 for the annual Back 2 School Bash. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27.

Homewood’s annual Back 2 School Bash comes to Patriot Park once again to kick off the 2022-23 school year this month.

This year’s back-to-school tradition will feature food vendors including Pizzeria GM, Neighbors Ice Cream and Ash Bar and Grill as well as mechanical rides, bouncy houses and a live band that has yet to be announced as of press time, said Rusty Holley, superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation.

The Homewood High School marching band is also expected to perform but has not yet been confirmed as of press time.

Popular cover band, Rollin’ in the Hay, will be providing live music at the event, said Erik Henninger, member of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association.

“It builds the community and brings the kids together,” Henninger said. “It’s just a fun way for kids to get back into the school year.”

“The Back to School Bash is a great way to celebrate the new school year and give residents a chance to socialize as schedules return to normal,” said Meredith Drennen, executive director at Homewood Chamber of Commerce. “Patriot Park is an amazing amenity for Homewood and utilizing it for community building is great for residents, businesses and students.”

Admission is free for the event, Holley said. Wristbands to enjoy the rides and bouncy houses are $10.

Back 2 School Bash

WHERE: Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road

WHEN: Aug. 27, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

COST: Free admission; $10 wristbands for rides and bouncy houses

WEB: homewoodparks.com/special-events