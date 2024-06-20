Homewood to host annual 4th of July festival

Plans are underway by The City of Homewood and Homewood Parks and Rec for this year's Homewood 4th of July Festival.

The event begins at 5 p.m. downtown. There is no admission charge, but wristbands to unlimited attractions and rides can be purchased for $10 near the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South.

All of the activities will end at the beginning of the fireworks display, at 9 p.m. for the "Thunder on the Mountain" fireworks show starts.

Two blocks of 18th Street South & One block of 29th Ave South will be blocked for pedestrian traffic in downtown Homewood to make way for rides and attractions.