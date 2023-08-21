Homewood Theatre Presents Three on a String for “A Month of Sundays”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will present Three on a String for “A Month of Sundays”.

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame group will perform each Sunday afternoon in September at 2:30 p.m.

Three on a String members Jerry Ryan, Bobby Horton, Brad Ryan, and Andy Meginniss, provide “Good, Clean, Hilarious Entertainment.” Four entertaining guys who have learned their craft and enjoy sharing their talents with each new audience!

Performances will be held September 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Ave. S. Tickets are $25 for general admission and cab be purchased at homewoodtheatre.com. For information, call 205-873-1816.

-Submitted by Kyle Bass