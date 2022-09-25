Homewood Theatre presents Neil Simon play 'I Ought to be in Pictures'

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media The new space of Homewood Theatre is located at the corner of 19th Street South and 28th Avenue South in downtown Homewood on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Homewood Theatre proudly presents the Tony Award winning Neil Simon play “I Ought to be in Pictures”. This classic play is the second installment of our 2022-23 season. Performances are Oct. 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m., then, Nov. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m., at Homewood Theatre in SoHo Square Downtown Homewood. The theatre is located on the corner of 19th Street and 28th Avenue South across from Demetri’s BBQ. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.homewoodtheatre.com.

In the play, Herb (a Hollywood scriptwriter currently “at liberty”) is surprised when his forgotten past reappears in the form of Libby, a teenage daughter who’s trekked from Brooklyn with dreams of movie stardom. With Steffy, his sometime paramour, at his side, Herb decides to take another stab at fatherhood and hopefully this time, get it right. The snappy Neil Simon dialogue will have you laughing one minute and thinking the next. You don’t want to miss it!

I Ought to be in Pictures

WHEN:

Oct. 27-29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 3-5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (matinee)

WHERE: Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Avenue South (in SoHo Square across from Demetri’s BBQ), Homewood, AL 35209

Tickets: $25 General Admission

Order online at www.homewoodtheatre.com.

For more information, contact 205-873-1816.