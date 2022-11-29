Homewood Theatre presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kyle Bass. Performers entertain guests during a show at the Homewood Theatre.

The Homewood Theatre is proud to present the Ravenswood Radio Theatre Production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” this month, Executive Director Kyle Bass said.

Guests will become a member of the studio audience as the theater “take[s] you back in time to the 1946 radio broadcast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ with a stellar cast of six people, an original musical underscore and live Foley sound effects that bring the entire town of Bedford Falls to life,” Bass said in a news release.

“This production has become a Chicago holiday tradition, and now it comes to the Magic City with an all-Birmingham cast,” Bass said.

This is a limited engagement run, Dec. 8-31, with a special Christmas Eve matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Performances are at Homewood Theatre in SoHo Square in downtown Homewood on the following dates:

Dec. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

The theater is on the corner of 19th Street and 28th Avenue South across from Demetri’s BBQ. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.