Homewood Theatre announces 2021-22 season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood Theatre Kyle Bass, executive director of Homewood Theatre,at the company’s new space in Brookwood Village Mall. Homewood Theatre moved into the space in August 2019.

Homewood Theatre announced their 2021-22 season, which will continue to be on the second level of the Brookwood Mall.

The season will include four plays and two musicals. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday afternoon matinee at 2:30 p.m. Individual tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

The following performances will be offered this season:

Bill Bugg and Friends - Part 4

August 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

"Bill Bugg is back with an all new cavalcade of cabaret to kick off our season. He and his friends will be singing show tunes and standards backed by a swinging combo."

Natalie Needs a Nightie

Oct. 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 28, 29 and 30 at 7:30 pm and Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

"A lightning-quick farce with mistaken identities, a tipsy chambermaid, and a woman in desperate need of some clothes! It’s going to be a laugh riot!"

Inspecting Carol

Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

"Bring the family for this classic Stephen Sondheim musical! It’s a different turn on traditional fairy tales set to a wonderful musical score."

The Odd Couple

Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

"Hilarious Neil Simon comedy that asks the eternal question, 'Can two divorced men share an apartment without driving each other crazy?'"

Leading Ladies

March 31 and April 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 2:30 p.m.

April 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. April 10 at 2:30 p.m.

"Two English Shakespearean actors find themselves perform on the Moose Lodge "circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania… with hilarious results!"

A Night at the Cascade Lounge

May 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2:30 p.m.

May 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and May 15 at 2:30 p.m.

"A Vegas-style lounge prepares a fractured nightclub act they think will take the town by storm… the only problem is it’s located 1,831 miles from Las Vegas!"

— Submitted by Kyle Bass