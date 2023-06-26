Homewood Star wins three first-place awards at APA convention

The Homewood Star won four first-place awards at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on June 24.

The publication won first-place in three categories:

In addition, the Homewood Star received four second-place awards in the 2023 competition and two third-place awards, which involved work published in 2022. The publication competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.

Second-place awards:

Third-place awards:

Local Education Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson

Business Story or Column “Homewood Antiques and Marketplace out of Edgewood space after more than a decade” by Neal Embry

Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included: Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.

The Vestavia Voice won the General Excellence Award and Advertising Sweepstakes Award (the two top awards) for Division E. Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 27 first-place awards, 17 second-place awards and 15 third-place awards.

Here are first-place awards from other publications by Starnes Media:

HOOVER SUN

First-place awards:

280 LIVING

VESTAVIA VOICE

General Excellence

Advertising Sweepstakes Award

Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson

Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson

Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson

Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry

Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business

Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide

Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey

Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey

Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey

Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson

Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry

IRON CITY INK

VILLAGE LIVING