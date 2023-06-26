Homewood Star wins three first-place awards at APA convention

The Homewood Star won four first-place awards at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on June 24.
The publication won first-place in three categories:
- Best Local Economic Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson
- Best Business Story or Column: “A Story to Tell: Timothy Hontzas of Johnny’s Restaurant a finalist for James Beard Award” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Best Headline: “Hopping to the Bahamas: Samford professor receives grant to research little-known frog” by Melanie Viering
In addition, the Homewood Star received four second-place awards in the 2023 competition and two third-place awards, which involved work published in 2022. The publication competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.
Second-place awards:
- Local News Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson
- In-Depth News Coverage: “Homewood firefighters raise concerns over pay; city leaders vow to find solution” by Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Melanie Viering
- Headline: “Turning the page: Longtime special projects librarian retires” by Ted Perry
- Online Breaking News Coverage: “Homewood Police Lawsuits” by Neal Embry and Eric Taunton
Third-place awards:
- Local Education Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson
- Business Story or Column “Homewood Antiques and Marketplace out of Edgewood space after more than a decade” by Neal Embry
Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included: Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.
The Vestavia Voice won the General Excellence Award and Advertising Sweepstakes Award (the two top awards) for Division E. Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 27 first-place awards, 17 second-place awards and 15 third-place awards.
Here are first-place awards from other publications by Starnes Media:
HOOVER SUN
First-place awards:
- Freedom of Information/First Amendment: “Hoover council at odds over changes in video recordings” by Jon Anderson
- Best News Feature Story Coverage: “Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon Retires” by Jon Anderson
- Best Sports Single Event Story: “Lady Bucs repeat as Class 7A state champs” by Kyle Parmley
- Best News Photo: “Sidewalks part of Hoover capital projects” by Erin Nelson
- Best Sports Photo: “Hoover girls basketball win Class 7A state final” by Erin Nelson
- Best Photo Essay: “The World Games Softball” by Erin Nelson and Ted Perry
- Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations: “Transparency” by Ted Perry
280 LIVING
- Public Service: “Keeping Kids Safe” by Leah Eagle- an in-depth look at Owen's House and the services they provide for children in Shelby County
- Best Local Education Coverage: By Leah Eagle
- Best Spot News Story: “It’s a no go” by Leah Eagle- reporting on the Chelsea school system vote results
- Best Human Interest Column: “Holy Moly Motherhood” by Alana Smith
VESTAVIA VOICE
- General Excellence
- Advertising Sweepstakes Award
- Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry
- Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson
- Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson
- Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry
- Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business
- Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide
- Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey
- Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey
- Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey
- Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson
- Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry
IRON CITY INK
- Best Feature Story Coverage: “Breaking the color line in death” by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
- Best Sports Feature Story: “Baseball in its purest form” by Neal Embry
VILLAGE LIVING
- Best use of social media – Instagram