Homewood Santa Claus Society's Walk for a Claus set on Dec. 10

The Homewood Santa Claus Society announces the return of the fifth annual Walk for a Claus on Dec. 10, taking place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event kicks off at the Grocery Brewpub located at 2823 Central Ave.

During the festivities, participants, referred to as "Santas," will gather at the Grocery Brewpub to enjoy Christmas cheer before embarking on a 1.5-mile "Santa walk" through the streets of Homewood. Following the walk, the Santas will return to the Grocery Brewpub to rest after delivering their gifts.

The event is exclusively for men aged 21 and older, and all participants are required to don a Santa Claus suit for the duration of the walk. The use of golf carts, side by sides, ATVs, and decorated Christmas floats is permitted.

Admission tickets, priced at $100, cover food and beverages at the event, as well as a special gift from the Homewood Santa Claus Society. Additionally, attendees can look forward to a silent auction featuring items from various local vendors.

General admission tickets for the Walk for a Claus can be purchased on eventbrite.com.