Homewood Rotary hosting St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser

On Saturday, March 4, Homewood Rotary Club will host its 2023 St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner including tastes of Ireland, a cash bar with a signature cocktail and live music from Celtic band Hooley.

A collection of silent auction items will be available for bid, followed by a live auction. Homewood resident and real estate professional Johnny Montgomery will serve as guest “Honorary Leprechaun” auctioneer for this year’s event, encouraging bids in support of the club’s scholarship fund.

Proceeds from the evening benefit The Bill Crawford Education Foundation of Homewood Rotary Club, a 501(c)3 organization which has been providing scholarships to Homewood High School seniors since 1984. More than $220,000 has been awarded to more than 145 students since the program inception.

The evening’s festivities take place at the Valley Hotel, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and concluding around 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and are available on Eventbrite.com [search for 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Event]. Corporate event sponsorships are available via email to jmkyle55@gmail.com.

– Submitted by Homewood Rotary Club.