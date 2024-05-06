Homewood Public Library to host Bridgerton trivia night

× Expand COMMUNICO ADULT PROGRAMS - Bridgerton Trivia May 2024

As the new season of "Bridgerton" begins on May 16, the Homewood Public Library will celebrate by hosting a Bridgerton Trivia night on Thursday, May 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Fans of the show can can test their knowledge at this event. Teams can have up to four members and prizes will be awarded for the top teams, best team name, and best costume.

Head of Adult Services, Leslie West, says, “trivia nights are always an exciting event at the library because people love showing up for their fandom by dressing up and coming ready to win.”

Online registration is required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.