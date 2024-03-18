Homewood Public Library to host annual Jane Austen Regency Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Attendees at the Jane Austen Regency Ball in 2017 at Homewood Public Library — some in period costume — got into the spirit of the event, which was hosted by the Jane Austen Society of North America –Alabama Region.

The Homewood Public Library will host the annual Jane Austen Regency Ball in the Large Auditorium on Saturday, March 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Remaining true to the Jane Austen theme, the library and Jane Austen Society suggest that attendees dress in attire reminiscent of the period in which Austen wrote. However, it's not required.

The ball will feature English country dances led by a "caller," who will guide participants through the steps. No prior dance experience is required, but there will be a practice session from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those interested in learning some of the dances before the ball. While attending the practice session isn't mandatory for joining the ball, it is highly recommended.

Admission is $20 per person, and can be paid at the ball. Reservations are required and can be made through March 16. Please email jasna.alabama@gmail.com to RSVP.

For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.