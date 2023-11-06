Homewood Public Library presents "Jingle All the Way" on Dec. 1

× Expand jingle all the way with - 1

The Homewood Public Library will present "Jingle All the Way" with storyteller Dolores Hydock and the music of Bobby Horton on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Homewood Public Library’s Large Auditorium.

There will also be the always-requested Twelve Days of Christmas, other new stories, traditional tunes, and jolly sing-alongs to jump-start the holiday season.

“Jingle All the Way is a premiere event for us here at the Homewood Public Library," said Leslie West, Head of Adult Services. "We have everything lined up for a fantastic evening of storytelling and live musical performance!”

The show includes snacks beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the show follows at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. and must be purchased in advance, online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/jatw or at the Adult Services Desk.

--Submitted by Laura Tucker, Homewood Public Library