Homewood Public Library names two Library Champions in 2023

Michelle Hamrick, Carla DuMontier, Cynthia Essary, Laura Tucker. Photo courtesy of Laura Tucker.

On Dec. 5 at the Jefferson County Public Library Association Annual Holiday Luncheon, two Library Champion Awards were given to Carla DuMontier and Cynthia Essary.

For the last five years, Carla DuMontier has been a dedicated board member of the Homewood Library Board of Trustees. In conjunction, she has also served on the Homewood Library Foundation, which is a vital fundraising group for the Library. Her dedication to public libraries, the library staff, and the community of Homewood is unmatched.

As a Trustee, DuMontier respected her role as part of the Library’s governing body. As she rolls off the Foundation and the Library Board of Trustees, has left a lasting impression of what it means to be a library advocate and champion.

In 2018, Cynthia Essary joined the Homewood Library Foundation as a regular library patron. As she completed her 5th and final year, she had a whole different perspective and love of libraries, especially when faced with leading the Foundation as President during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Essary stepped up to help the Homewood Library Foundation continue its dedicated mission of fundraising and supporting the Library during this time. Due to her nonstop efforts, the Block Party returned on August 20, 2022, was attended by 800 people, and raised $24,000 for the Library. She is a constant supporter of libraries and their mission to serve the community, making her a very deserving library champion.

-Submitted by Laura Tucker, Homewood Public Library