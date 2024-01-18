Homewood Public Library hosting Valentine Dinner Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library.

Homewood, AL – The Homewood Public Library is hosting two nights for Homewood Theatre’s production of Til Beth Do We Part on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for one of Homewood Public Library's signature events; our Valentine's Dinner Theatre! Enjoy a delicious catered meal and a fabulous play by Homewood Theatre.

The Homewood Theatre presents Till Beth Do We Part, a play from the writers of "The Golden Girls" television show! Whether you're married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you're sure to enjoy this brand new laugh-out-loud comedy!

There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available beginning Monday, January 8.

Purchase your tickets online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/vdt.

Submitted by Homewood Public Library