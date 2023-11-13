Homewood Public Library hosting Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling on Nov. 17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Adult Program communico website - ASD - shreddingnov23

Homewood, AL – Join us in Homewood Public Library’s back parking lot on Friday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help the planet by shredding your documents and recycling your electronics and electronics.

Gone For Good’s shredding truck will be on-site to destroy your sensitive documents and files. Please do not bring any metal or plastic. Limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. The boxed paper will be shredded, and the boxes returned.

Protec Recycling will also be on hand to take and recycle your old computers, household electronics, small appliances, and other items. Secure cell phone destruction for $5, and hard drive destruction for $10. Flat-panel TVs will not be accepted at this time. This program is a cooperative project of the Homewood Library, Protec Recycling, Gone For Good, and the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook.

-Submitted by Homewood Public Library