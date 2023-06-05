Homewood Public Library installs book drop in West Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Wright The Homewood Chamber of Commerce celebrates a new book drop at the Homewood Senior Center in West Homewood.

The Homewood Public Library is extending their services to the West Homewood community and installing a book drop for materials at the Homewood Senior Center at 816 Oak Grove Road.

Library board member, Dr. Keya Kraft from Ward 3, said she is “very excited to see this book drop added to the growing number of amenities for residents of West Homewood."

"This is a simple but impactful way to ensure those living on this side of town can conveniently use and return the library's incredible resources," Kraft said.

Materials such as books, DVDs and audiobooks can be returned at this remote drop. Larger materials such as telescopes, sewing machines, and pressure washers will still need to be returned to Homewood Public Library at 1721 Oxmoor Road.

“West Homewood residents love their library and appreciate the ability to return their books through a drop box on our side of town," said City Council Liaison to the Library Board Carlos Alemàn. "We appreciate Judith and her team making this a reality.”

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce had an official ribbon cutting for the new book drop on Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m. at the Homewood Senior Center.

-- Submitted by the Homewood Public Library