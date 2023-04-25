Homewood Public Library employee headed to Paris

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Margaret Homewood Public Library employee Kelly Cummings recently accepted an internship with the American Library in Paris, where she will spend six months helping in the children and teen departments.

Homewood resident and library employee Kelly Cummings has accepted an internship with the American Library in Paris, beginning this May.

The American Library in Paris was founded in 1920 and over the past century plus has become a hub for writers, readers, creators and thinkers. The library is currently the largest English-language lending library on the European continent.

Cummings will spend six months in Paris working in the children and teen departments of the library, where she will assist with programming and outreach. Cummings is currently pursuing a master's degree from the School of Library and Information Studies at the University of Alabama. In her current role in the children's department at the Homewood Public Library, Cummings leads a weekly pajama story time, teaches monthly upcycling craft and printmaking classes, visits Edgewood Elementary's EDP program as well as Creative Montessori for outreach storytimes and assists library visitors in finding their next great read.

"While I am sad to leave my current role at the Homewood Public Library to pursue this internship, I know it will be an amazing adventure and I look forward to bringing the experience and perspective gained back to my home community when I return," Cummings said. "À bientôt, or, see you soon!"