Homewood Public Library adds musical instruments to Library of Things

The Homewood Public Library's Library of Things now includes musical instruments.

The collection features an electric guitar, violin, dulcimer, banjo, electric bass, djembe, stylophone and a karaoke machine, among other items.

“We are very excited about our new instrument collection in our Library of Things. We love being able to provide the community with the tools they need to learn something new,” said Jason Robinson of the Circulation Department. “It's been nice seeing our patrons, of all ages, utilizing this resource to enrich their lives.”

The project was funded by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the Friends of the Homewood Public Library.

“The Friends were excited to fund this new and innovative project,” said Administration Librarian, Laura Tucker. “The Library of Things was starting to take off with household items and games, but the Circulation Department wanted to add instruments and musical items. These items can be very expensive for people to purchase, so we love being able to let people try an instrument before they invest money in purchasing their own.”

Check out the collection at hpl.pub/lot and register for a library card at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/librarycard.