Homewood pools open today!

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Homewood Community Center Pool Open House Homewood residents explore the new pool at the Homewood Community Center during an Open House in May.

Homewood's Central Pool and Patriot Pool open on Thursday, May 23. Both pools will be open from 2-7 p.m.

Central Pool is located at 1632 Oxmoor Road and Patriot Pool is located at 710 Oak Grove Road.

Regular hours will begin Friday, May 24 and are as follows: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Pools are subject to close early due to weather forecast, mechanical failure, contamination issues and lifeguard shortages. Check the pool status on the website before you go at homewoodparks.com/pools.