Homewood pools open today!

by

Homewood's Central Pool and Patriot Pool open on Thursday, May 23. Both pools will be open from 2-7 p.m. 

Central Pool is located at 1632 Oxmoor Road and Patriot Pool is located at 710 Oak Grove Road.

Regular hours will begin Friday, May 24 and are as follows: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Pools are subject to close early due to weather forecast, mechanical failure, contamination issues and lifeguard shortages. Check the pool status on the website before you go at homewoodparks.com/pools.