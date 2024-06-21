Homewood Police K-9 unit recognized at competition

×
Photo courtesy of Homewood Police K-9 Facebook page.
The Homewood Police K-9 Unit has spent last week representing the City of Homewood and the Homewood Police Department in Albertville Alabama. The K-9 Units three dog teams were there to certify under the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. while competing against other dog teams from across the Southeast.
The following officers and dogs placing in the competition were:
- Cpl. Suggs and K-9 Vulcan for placing 3rd overall in narcotics work and 2nd in narcotic room searches.
- Officer Brown and K-9 Titan placed 3rd in evidence article searches.
- Officer Altobella and K-9 Shadow placed 4th overall in Criminal Apprehension and 6th overall in Patrol Dog 1.