Homewood Library to celebrate library card month, host canned food drive

× Expand Copy of Copy of Sept.CannedFoodDrive-CC - 1

September is an exciting month at Homewood Public Library. It is Library Card Sign-up Month, and everyone is encouraged to sign up for a card. From borrowing books, ebooks, telescopes, pressure washers, and more, a library card helps you do more of what you enjoy.

Patrons can celebrate with us by showing off your library card on Instagram @homewoodpublic to be entered into a prize drawing. Sign up or renew in September to receive a special promotional item.

The library will also be hosting a Canned Food Drive/Food for Fines during September. This is an opportunity for patrons to bring in non-perishable items, and the staff will waive up to $10 in late fee fines ($1 off in fines waived for every non-perishable food item donated). Donated items must be in good condition, unopened, and within date.

Homewood has decided to expand this idea to a full Canned Food Drive where anyone can give. Food will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.