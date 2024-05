On May 28, the Homewood Public Library's Children's Department will host its Annual Bubble Bash from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Library Parking Lot.

This event, open to all ages, marks the kickoff of the Summer Reading program.

The festivities will include bubbles, music, and treats designed to help attendees beat the heat.

Participants are encouraged to wear bathing suits and apply sunscreen.