× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Library Foundation invites those aged 21 and above to join their exciting cocktail program on July 19-20 at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Homewood Public Library and guests can enjoy a Taylor Swift Cocktail Class with trivia, friendship bracelet making and cocktails.

Tickets are $30 and benefits the Homewood Library Foundation.

Sign up at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.