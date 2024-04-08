Homewood Library Foundation Block Party set for April 20

× Expand Farm Bowl & Juice Co. Bring an appetite The annual Block Party at Homewood Public Library had about 12 food vendors, including Farm Bowl + Juice Co.

The 9th Annual Homewood Library Foundation Block Party is set for Saturday, April 20. The event will be held rain or shine from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is a fundraiser that benefits the Homewood Public Library.

There will be plenty of family-friendly activities, including outdoor games, face painting, balloon artists, and chalk art.

The ticket cost covers food from over 15 local vendors including Homewood Gourmet, Edgar’s Bakery, Rolls Bakery, Meals by Misty, Real & Rosemary, and the Pihakis Group. Drinks will be provided by a variety of vendors including Cahaba Brewing, Rush Wines and Buffalo Rock. Music will be provided by two local bands. The Kensingtons, formed during the pandemic on Kensington Road in Homewood, and the Slythereens.

This year, there will be a silent auction with items from local stores and organizations for bidding.

Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and up, $10 for ages 4-20, and free for ages 3 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket. See a full list of vendors and order advance tickets on their website homewoodlibraryfoundation.org.

Submitted by Laura Tucker, Homewood Library