Homewood library awarded Four-Star ranking

The Homewood Public Library has been recognized as a Four-Star Library by Library Journal’s 2020 Index of Public Library Service.

This is the 13th year Library Journal has evaluated public libraries on physical/digital circulation, visits, program attendance, internet/wireless use and electronic retrievals, per capita.

Out of the 5,608 qualified libraries, only 262 libraries received Star Library rankings. Of the six libraries in the State of Alabama that received star rankings, Homewood Public Library is the only one to receive a Four-Star rating. This is not the first time the library has been recognized by LJ for their exemplary standards. The library was deemed a Four-Star Library in 2009 and 2015 and a Five-Star Library in 2010.

Deborah Fout, director of the Homewood Public Library, said she was ecstatic at the news of the rating.

“Through the years, the Homewood Public Library has received numerous awards at the local, state, and national level,” she said. “To receive another Four-Star ranking from Library Journal is an honor for us. As the library director, I feel a great source of pride for the work we do at the Homewood Public Library. Our accomplishments result from having a very talented and hardworking staff, a dedicated Library Board, and a city that cares.”

The Homewood Public Library continues to offer service and resources to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Library is committed to making sure that all users have access to the best resources available, it said in a statement.

Submitted by Judith Wright.