Homewood launches Small Business Spotlights

The brainchild of Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky was born on Monday, May 8 when Homewood’s Small Business Spotlights webpage launched.

Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, announced the creation during the Homewood City Council meeting.

“Really, it just shows off these businesses,” Drennen said. “It’s a great way to highlight businesses that are reaching a milestone. It’s something we feel is very, very important to our small business community.”

McClusky called the initiative “one of those thousand ideas that roll around the old noodle. But Meredith was able to make this come alive.”

Small businesses can apply to be spotlighted on the webpage,https://www.homewoodchamber.org/small-biz/. Honorees will receive:

A visit from Mayor Patrick McClusky and city councilors.

A photo in the Homewood Chamber Magazine, Guide to Homewood.

A photo in the Homewood Chamber's spread in Homewood Life magazine.

A spotlight in the chamber's newsletter.

Dedicated social media posts.

A certificate of appreciation.

Photos from the Homewood Chamber to commemorate the award.

Businesses will be chosen bimonthly, and nominations will roll over to the next period.

“We want not just Homewood to know about our small businesses but all across the state, all across the region to know how important Homewood businesses are,” Drennen said. “I think we have the best small business community in the United States and just want to show off what they can do.”

In action Monday:

Mary Michael Kelley was named the Ward 2 appointment to the Beautification Board. The council set 4:30 on May 22 as the deadline for receiving applications for the Ward 3, Ward 5 and two at-large appointments to the board.

The deadline to accept bids for a paving project is 4:30 p.m. on June 5. The bids will be opened at 4:45 p.m. on that date.

The council referred to the planning and development committee a request to support efforts by the Jefferson County Commission and Red Mountain Cut Foundation to apply for a TAP grant.

The council approved a liquor license for Freddie’s Café at 1706 Oxmoor Road, contingent on getting letters of approval from fire and police, and a certificate of occupancy. The panel gave conditional approval of a retail liquor license for Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Dive at 1919 28th Avenue South, provided the above requirements are met.

The mayor delivered a proclamation supporting the American Heart Association’s Healthy People Active Nation strategies.