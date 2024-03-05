Homewood Historic Preservation Commission hosts President of Alabama Historical Commission

× Expand Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Historic Preservation Commission is hosting its Spring Forum on Wed., March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Homewood Library at 1721 Oxmoor Road. The event is free and open to the public.

The guest speaker will be architectural historian and preservationist Paige Thomas, coordinator of the certified local government and community preservation programs with the Alabama Historical Commission, who will speak on the importance of windows in defining the character of historic buildings. “Windows are one of the few components of a building that serve as both an exterior and interior feature,” said Commission President Eddie Griffith. “They help to define the fabric of a building for its period of significance through their scale, materials, and construction details.”

The Homewood Historic Preservation Commission hosts quarterly forums designed to inform and educate citizens about local preservation efforts and historical milestones in the Homewood community. “The Historic Preservation Commission does an amazing job of making historic preservation efforts and opportunities readily available to residents, and the informational forums provide practical, real-world information for preserving the historical details that make Homewood so special,” said Barry Smith, Homewood City Councilor, Ward 4, Place 1.

To learn more about the Spring Forum or the Homewood Historic Preservation Commission, visit cityofhomewood.com/historic-preservation.