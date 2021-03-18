Homewood Grown coming to Patriot Park

Homewood Grown, a fundraiser for the Homewood City Schools Foundation, is making its first appearance at Patriot Park on April 30.

Dinner from Happy Catering Company will be provided. The keynote speaker will be Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell, who is a Homewood High School alum and dad to four current Homewood students. The 2021 Teacher Impact Award winners will also be announced at the event.

Tickets have sold out, but those interested in joining a waitlist should email director@homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com.