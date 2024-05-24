Homewood graduate receives scholarship from Homewood Firefighters

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Fire Department Facebook page.

William Lewis, a member of the Homewood High Class of 2024 was recently awarded the prestigious Chief John A. Bresnan Memorial Scholarship by the Homewood Firefighters Association Local 1288.

This scholarship, named in honor of our late Chief John Bresnan, celebrates students dedicated to serving others.

A post from the Homewood Fire Department stated "William's commitment to community service shines bright as he heads to The University of South Alabama to study Emergency Medical Services, with aspirations to become a firefighter. We're proud of his dedication and can't wait to see him make a difference in the world."