Homewood graduate receives JLB scholarship

Homewood High School graduate Margaret Rodgers was selected as one of The Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) scholarship recipients. The JLB Academic Scholarship is a non-renewable scholarship distributed annually to women in Jefferson and Shelby counties. Four awards in the amount of $5,000 were given, totaling $20,000 this year.

Four recipients were selected by the JLB Scholarship Committee following a competitive application process and multiple rounds of interviews including Margaret Rodgers, a recent graduate of Homewood High School.

Rodgers served as dance captain for The Network, was a Star-Spangled Girl, an instrumentalist in the Homewood Patriot Chamber Winds Band, and a Peer Helper captain. Rodgers sings with Our Lady of Sorrows Choir and volunteers at the Virginia Samford Theatre. She plans to combine her love for dance and science by studying dancers’ susceptibility to injury and subsequent recovery.