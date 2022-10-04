City Council's finance committee sets public hearing date for potential new Piggly Wiggly location

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Piggly Wiggly on Montgomery Highway in Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The city of Homewood’s finance committee set a public hearing date of Oct. 24 for a possibly new and renovated Piggly Wiggly space at a meeting on Monday.

The public hearing will be in regards to financial incentives the city is offering Piggly Wiggly while they try to transition into the new space.

The plan for the development of the property is to move the current Piggly Wiggly to a bigger space on the property, have the owners of the current CVS space relocate to Piggly Wiggly’s current location and demolish CVS’ current space for parking, said Murray Legg, representative for Piggly Wiggly.

Legg said they are currently in talks with the owners of CVS to discuss the possibility of moving the spaces.

If CVS agrees to relocate from their current location, they would remain open in their current space until construction on the new Piggly WIggly space is complete, he said.

“We haven’t had success with that yet but we’re trying very hard to get them to do it,” Legg said.

The financial tax agreement between the city and the new Piggly Wiggly space would allow the city to collect what they’re currently receiving from the current space. Any increase in sales tax revenue will be rebated to Piggly Wiggly with a cap of $3.5 million for 10 years, said Homewood City Council President Alex Wyatt.

“The Pig is a unique thing for Homewood,” Wyatt said. “It’s integrated into the community and it gives to the schools all the time. I told Andy a story about my kid showing up at closing time. They closed out the register but we needed eggs for the morning and they said ‘Take the eggs and bring back the money tomorrow.’ That just doesn’t happen in a lot of places.”

In other business, the committee: