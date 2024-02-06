Homewood expects map for four new council wards within two weeks

× Expand This map shows the city of Homewood's boundaries and zoning districts.

The city of Homewood expects to have a state-generated map with four new proposed council wards drawn within the next two weeks, Council President Alex Wyatt told the council’s Finance Committee on Monday.

Council leaders are proposing a change to a government that features a city manager handling day-to-day operations of the city. Additionally, the City Council would be comprised of four members elected to single-member districts and the mayor, who would continue to be elected at large.

The state-generated map would be required even if a change of government weren’t being considered to make sure the city is properly divided based on census data, but this new map will divide the city into four wards instead of the current five wards.

Wyatt said he expects to have the map in hand by the next Finance Committee meeting on Feb. 19, as well as a revised version of the petition needed to merit an election to change the form of government.

Initial efforts to produce a petition for the change in government “did a little bit more than, quite frankly, we’re legally allowed to do in terms of advancing the issue beyond the petition,” Wyatt said. “I’m getting a revised proposal … and should have that at the next meeting as well.”

Wyatt said a resolution by the council to actually call for a referendum likely will be delayed more than initially thought. A likely runoff for the March general election primary would be held in April, so it likely will be May before a referendum about city government can be held, he said.

The Finance Committee also recommended that the mayor be allowed to sign an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the operation of traffic control signals along U.S. 31 and Lakeshore Drive [Alabama 149]. This action is in keeping with ALDOT’s effort to synchronize traffic signals along state roads.

“We will continue to maintain the signals,” City Engineer Cale Smith said. “ALDOT will be responsible for the operations.”

The Finance Committee also:

Recommended taking out a full-page ad in the Homewood Chamber of Commerce magazine for $1,795.

Recommended that the mayor be authorized to acquire Alabama firefighter disability insurance cancer coverage for firefighters with 10 years of service who are permanently disabled. A firefighter in that circumstance would not get enough in disability coverage from the Retirement Systems of Alabama. Covering all firefighters employed by the city would cost $7,425 per year.

Recommended the full council approve payment of overtime for police providing security in Municipal Court, the hiring of three bailiffs, a full-time court clerk and a part-time administrative assistant. All of the above would be paid out of court revenue.

The Public Safety Committee recommended the full council approve a request to install a crosswalk at Saulter Road and South Wellington Road for a new pocket park.

The committee also:

Recommended approval of a special event liquor license at the Battery at 2821 Central Ave. for a crawfish boil on the restaurant’s parking lot on March 21.

Recommended approval of a special event liquor license for the Taste of Homewood event on the City Hall Plaza on March 21.

The Public Works Committee recommended the full council approve a request to replace an existing retaining wall in the right of way at 608 Warwick Road. The approval would be retroactive because the wall already has been replaced.

The Special Issues Committee recommended granting permission for a tent to be placed in the right of way in front of Trak Shak on Feb. 23-25. The committee also recommended giving permission for the Taste of Homewood event and Plaza Vulcan Vault to use the City Hall Plaza.