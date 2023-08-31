Homewood Events Guide - September 2023

All month: 7th Annual Homewood Public Library Student Art Contest. Students can submit one original piece of art they have created in the past 12 months. (Pieces must weigh less than 50 pounds.) Artwork can be dropped off in the Children’s Department of the library by the end of the month, with an entry form attached to the back. Artwork will be judged and winners selected for four different grade categories. The accepted entries will be displayed in Homewood Library's Ellenburg Art Gallery during the month of October. Entry forms can be downloaded from the library's website. For more information, contact Cristina Castor at cristina.castor@homewoodpubliclibrary.org or Cat Sandler at cat.sandler@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

× Expand Patriot Day 9/11 Event

Sept. 11: Patriot Day 9/11 Event. 9 a.m. Homewood City Hall. The event is organized by the Homewood Fire Department and Police Department in collaboration with the cities of Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook as a way to remember and honor those whose lives were lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Melissa Turnage, a local resident whose son died in the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, will be the guest speaker. Lexi Bresnan, daughter of late Homewood Fire Chief John Bresnan, will sing the National Anthem and “Color Me America.” The fire and police departments will also present a flag ceremony and a bell-ringing ceremony to honor lost firemen.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. American Red Cross Blood Drive

Sept. 12: American Red Cross Blood Drive. Homewood Public Library. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to donate blood or platelets at the library. Most donations take an hour, and appointments can be booked online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code HWDLibrary.

Sept. 16: An Evening with Tayari Jones. 6:30-9 p.m. Homewood Public Library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Homewood Public Library, this event features award-winning author Tayari Jones discussing her book, “An American Marriage,” which introduces questions about the intersections of race and class and discusses shared histories and what it means to commit to a future together. During the event, Jones will talk about her book and her creative writing process. Light hors d’oeuvres will be offered before the presentation. Little Professor will have books available for purchase, and a book signing will follow the main program. This event is free, but registration is required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. State Sen. Jabo Waggoner and State Rep. David Faulkner to speak at September Chamber Luncheon and Annual Legislative Update.

Sept. 19: September Chamber Luncheon and Annual Legislative Update. The Club. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 30 minutes will be devoted to networking, and the program will begin at noon. State Rep. David Faulkner and State Sen. Jabo Waggoner will give an update discussing the state’s budget and upcoming legislation, looking back on the year and looking forward to what is coming next for the state of Alabama. Register at homewoodchamber.org by Sept. 11.

Sept. 21: The Acrobats of Cirque-Tacular. 7-9 p.m. Wright Center, Samford University. At this night of family-friendly fun and entertainment, acrobats will circle the Wright Center stage, showing off death-defying circus feats that will blow your mind. For more than 10 years, Cirque-tacular has produced theatrical productions all over the country. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Purchase online at samford.edu/wrightcenter.

Sept. 28: Borromeo String Quartet. 7:30-9 p.m. Brock Recital Hall, Samford University. The ensemble has been praised by newspapers and critics around the world for their creative interpretations of classical music, as well as their fresh take on a modern repertoire. The group has performed across the globe for the past 25 years. The performance is part of the Davis Guest Artist Series, in partnership with the Birmingham Chamber Music Society. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at samford.edu/wrightcenter.

× Expand “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.” Theater for Youth Show. 7-9 p.m. Harrison Theatre, Samford University. The Emma Taylor Theatre for Youth Series presents a performance based on the acclaimed novel by C.S. Lewis. Performed mostly by Samford theater students, the show will depict the message of love, faith, courage and good over evil that is so prevalent in all of Lewis’s books. Purchase tickets online at samford.edu/wrightcenter.