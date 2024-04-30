Homewood Events Guide - May 2024

May 3: PAC in the Park Presents “The Little Mermaid Jr.” 5-9 p.m. Homewood Central Park. The Performing Arts Company (PAC) will be performing “The Little Mermaid Jr.” to kick off We Love Homewood Day weekend. The production features students in grades K-12 throughout Homewood and surrounding areas. There will also be local sponsor tents and food trucks for audience members to enjoy while watching the show. homewoodtheatre.com.

× Expand We Love Homewood Day

May 4: We Love Homewood Day. 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Homewood Central Park. The 5K begins at 7:30, along with the Scoop and Scurry Fun Run. Throughout the day, you can enjoy chalk art, a festival at Central Park, parade and street dance. homewoodparks.com/wlhd.

May 11: Motherwalk 5K. 8 a.m. Homewood Central Park. Grab your teal tutu and best running shoes, and come out for the chip-timed 5K and 1-mile fun run benefitting the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation. cureovariancancer.org/events/motherwalk.

May 11: 2024 Birmingham Kidney Walk and Celebration. 8:30 a.m. John Carroll High School, Pat Sullivan Field. Come out to enjoy the fun entertainment, children’s activities, breakfast, door prizes and more. This is the Alabama Kidney Foundation’s most important fundraising event of the year. birminghamkidneywalk.org.

Homewood Public Library

To register for programs, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Children

May 9: Miss Mollie’s Musical Storytime. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool.

May 11: Itsy Bitsy Baby. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Ages 0 to 18 months.

May 13: Fiddlesticks Music. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool.

May 15: Lil’ Swimmers Storytime with Goldfish Swim School. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool.

May 18: “Dolls Jumping Off the Pages” Viewing Party with the Birmingham Doll Club. 10 a.m. to noon. Round Auditorium & Ellenburg Art Gallery. All ages welcome. Bring a doll.

May 18: Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids. 2-4 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages welcome. Join us for this special event celebrating talented young writers from around Alabama.

May 20-Aug. 4: Kids Summer Reading 2024: Adventure Begins in Your Library. Children’s Department. Ages 0 to 12 years. Once signed up, come pick up a goodie bag and a free book at the Friends Bookstore. You’ll receive a calendar reading log to track each day you read or listen to an audiobook. Bring your log to our children’s desk to earn chances for prize drawings.

× Expand Children’s Department’s Annual Bubble Bash

May 28: Children’s Department’s Annual Bubble Bash. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Library Parking Lot. All ages welcome. We are kicking off our Summer Reading with bubbles, music and treats to beat the heat. Get your bathing suits ready and slather on your sunscreen.

Teens

May 2 and 16: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4-5 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades 6-12.

May 2: Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6-7 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Grades 6-12.

May 4: May the 4th Craft With You. 2-3 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Grades 6-12. All supplies provided.

May 19: All Ages Craft Swap. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages welcome.

May 20-Aug. 4: Teen Summer Reading. Ages 12-18.

May 22: Magic: the Gathering for Teens. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Grades 6-12.

May 30: HPL Goes Medieval — Teen Summer Reading Kickoff. 5-7 p.m. Large Auditorium. Grades 6-12. Come in your best medieval, fantasy or cosplay outfit and dance the afternoon away with modern songs styled with a medieval flair.

Adults

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. Meet on Zoom.

× Expand Game Night at the Library

Thursdays: Game Night at the Library. 6-8:30 p.m. Room 101, Lower Level.

May 1: Introduction to Excel 2016 — Part 1. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom. Join us and learn Excel basics.

May 1: Staff Movie Picks — “Crazy Rich Asians.” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium. This movie is rated PG-13.

May 2-4: Friends Bookstore $7 Bag Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friends Bookstore. Bags will be provided. All proceeds from the bag sale benefit the Homewood Public Library.

May 2: Read It & Eat Book Club — “What You Are Looking For Is in the Library” by Michiko Aoyama. 6:30-8 p.m. Urban Cookhouse,1920 29th Avenue S.

May 3: Momorabilia with Storyteller Dolores Hydock. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the library’s website.

May 4: Homebuyer Education — The Basics and Barriers of Homeownership. 10-11:30 a.m. Room 102. Presented by Judy Woods, financial wellbeing coach / HUD-certified housing counselor with Operation HOPE.

May 4: Adult Crafting With September Reed — Henna. 10:30-11:30 a.m. in Room 109, Lower Level. This class is free, but there is limited seating.

May 7: Not Your Mama’s Book Club — Spiritual Hypnotherapy. 2-3 p.m. Library Boardroom. No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Ann Clark, a spiritual hypnotherapist, who will explain what you might experience during one of her sessions.

May 9: Financial Disaster Preparedness. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Join us as Penny Southward, of Operation HOPE in partnership with Regions Bank, covers what to do with your finances before, during and after a disaster to ensure you’re protected.

May 10: Niki Sepsas Presents Maternal Care in the Animal Kingdom. 2-3 p.m. Round Auditorium.

May 13: Clases de informática en español. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab.

May 13: Educator Book Club — “Troublemaker” by John Cho. 4-5 p.m. Library Boardroom. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog.

May 14: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club — “Finding Me” by Viola Davis. 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

May 15: West Homewood Read, Watch & Review — Mystery. 1-2 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

May 15: Introduction to Excel 2016 — Part 2. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

May 16: Homebuyer Education: Navigating the Path and Benefits to Homeownership. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 102, Lower Level. Presented by Judy Woods, financial wellbeing coach / HUD-certified housing counselor with Operation HOPE.

May 16: Miniature Painting with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. We will provide all you need to paint your own masterpiece.

May 17: Big Ideas Book Club — Bring Your Favorite. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Library Boardroom. Lunch provided. Registration required.

May 18: Creating Book Flowers With Mollie McFarland. 11 a.m. to noon. Room 102, Lower Level. All supplies are provided. Limited seating.

May 19: All Ages Craft Swap. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages welcome. Bring your unused craft supplies to the adult services desk any day before the event, bagged and clean. We will set up the tables for the swap.

May 20-Aug. 4: Adult Summer Reading. Ages 18 and up. Sign up online beginning May 20 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag.

May 20: An Afternoon with Gin Phillips. Noon to 1 p.m. Large Auditorium. Join us as we welcome author Gin Phillips who will be discussing the power of fiction in the age of phones.

May 20: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7 p.m. Room 106, Lower Level. Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation is free. For reservations, contact Jenni Smith at 205-903-0958.

May 21: Balance and Fall Prevention with EW Motion Therapy. 11 a.m. Large Auditorium.

May 21: The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m. Room 116, Lower Level.

May 21: Seasonal Readings with Sid Burgess. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium.

May 21: Forever YA Book Club — “Watership Down” by Richard Adams. 6-7 p.m. Room 108, Lower Level.

May 22: Google Sheets. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab & Zoom.

May 22: Staff Movie Picks — “Jojo Rabbit.” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium. This movie is rated PG-13.

May 23: Bridgerton Trivia. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Online registration required for each team. Register online.

May 29: Better Than Therapy Book Club — Tom Lake. 2-3:30 p.m. Library Boardroom.