Homewood Events Guide - March 2024

March 2: ASPIRE Wine 10K. 7-10 a.m. Homewood City Hall, 2850 19th Street S. A USATF-certified loop course, beginning and ending at City Hall. Medals for finishers and awards for top overall runners will be given. runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/BirminghamWine10K.

× Expand Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser

March 2: Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 614 Brookwood Village. The Exceptional Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser will feature live music, a kids’ zone and all the chili you can eat. Purchase tickets in advance for $15, or $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger enter for free. exceptionalfoundation.org/chili.

March 9: Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 7-11 a.m. The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road. Enjoy delicious pancakes and family fun at the annual fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook. Meals are $8 each and can be purchased at the door. homewood-mtbrook-al.kiwanisone.org/page/23234.

March 14: You’re Starting What? — An Evening With Entrepreneurs. 6:30-8 p.m. Samford University, Bolding Theater, 800 Lakeshore Dr. Women Business Leaders host this event. There will be a panel of five successful women who will share their stories and answer questions. Doors open at 6 p.m. for networking and snacks. https://ybl.org/wbl.

March 16: Hop N Shop. All day. Downtown Homewood. Shop downtown retailers and be on the hunt for coupons, gift cards and candy. business.homewoodchamber.org/events.

March 16: Easter Egg Hunt. 10 a.m. Trinity United Methodist Church. A family-friendly event for kids of all ages featuring an egg hunt, crafts and activities. The egg hunts are staggered by age group. Free and open to the public. trinitybirmingham.com/event/easter-egg-hunt.

March 16: Lee Hardin. 7:30 p.m. Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S. Hear Lee Hardin’s unique brand of clean standup comedy and storytelling. Tickets $20. homewoodtheatre.com.

March 19: Monthly Member Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Valley Hotel, 2727 18th St. S. Join the Homewood Chamber of Commerce at their monthly membership luncheon. Register online at business.homewoodchamber.org.

March 21: Taste of Homewood. 5:30-8 p.m. SOHO Square Plaza. Sample food from more than 25 local restaurants at the 20th annual event. Tickets include unlimited samples of food and beverages, live entertainment and more. This event is presented by The Homewood Star. Advance tickets are $30, and increase to $40 the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free. To register, visit business.homewoodchamber.org.

March 23: Jane Austen Regency Ball. 7-8:30 p.m. Homewood Public Library. Adults and teens only. A night of historical costumes and dances that will take you back in time to Regency England. Costumes are encouraged. There will be five practice sessions to learn the dance steps before the ball, on Feb. 29 and March 7, 14 and 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the library. Admission is $20 per person, and can be paid at the ball. Reservations are required and can be made through March 16. Please email jasna.alabama@gmail.com to RSVP.

Homewood Library

All Month: Student Art Contest. Grades K-12. Artwork should be dropped off in the Children’s Department by Saturday, March 30, with an entry form attached to the back of the work. For more information, please contact Cristina Castor at cristina.castor@homewoodpubliclibrary.org or Cat Sandler at cat.sandler@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Children

Wednesdays: Storypalooza. 10 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages.

Wednesdays: Barks and Books. 3:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

Thursdays: Stay and Play. 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages welcome for this fun tinkering time.

Thursdays: American Sign Language for Kids. 3:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

March 2: Cozy Tales. 10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. All ages.

March 4: Storywiggles. 9 a.m. West Homewood Senior Center. Preschool ages.

March 4: Build It! 3:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

March 8 and 22: Pre-K Play. 9:30-11 a.m. Preschool ages.

March 9: Roly Poly Babies. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Ages birth to 18 months.

March 10: Tabletop Game Supply Swap. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

March 11: Homeschool Hour: S.T.E.A.M. Powered! 1:30-2:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

March 11: Night Owl Storytime. 6 p.m. All ages.

March 12 and 19: Wee Ones. 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages.

March 12: Kids’ Advisory Board (KAB). 4:30 p.m. Room 109. Grades 3-5.

March 12 and 19: PJ Storytime. 6-6:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. All ages

March 14: Acting Out! 3:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

March 16: Itsy Bitsy Baby. 10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Ages birth to 18 months.

March 18: Homeschool Hour: Art Attack! 1:30-2:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

March 19: Tweens Craft On! 4-5 p.m. Room 109. Grades 4-7.

March 19: Bake & Make. 6-6:30 p.m. Meet on Zoom. All ages.

March 21: Tween Eats! 4 p.m. Room 109. Grades 4-7.

March 23: Book Babies. 10:30-11 a.m. Children’s Department. Ages birth to 18 months.

March 26: Spring into Science! with Dynamic Education. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

March 27: Spring into Science! with Dynamic Education. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

March 28: Cuddly Cuties! with DART Family Farm. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Library parking lot. All ages.

Teens (Grades 6-12)

March 1, 15 and 29: Character Design 101. 4-5 p.m. in Room 109.

March 2: Teen Origami. 4-5 p.m. Room 109.

March 3: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 3-5 p.m. Room 102.

March 4: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 102. Grades 4-12.

March 7 and 25: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4-5 p.m. Room 116.

March 7: Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6-7 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 10: Tabletop Game Supply Swap. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

March 14: Magic: the Gathering for Teens. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Room 102.

March 19: ACT Reading/English Bootcamp. 6-7:30 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 21: College Cooks — Ramen Omelet. 6-7 p.m. Meet on Zoom.

March 22: Teen Crochet Circle. 3:30-5 p.m. Room 102. Grades 4-12.

March 25: Teen Anime Club + Make a Kimono. 3-6 p.m. Room 109.

March 26: ACT Math Bootcamp. 6-7:30 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 28: Making Fantasy Maps. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Room 109.

March 29: T. Swift Fan Club. 1-3 p.m. Large Auditorium.

Adults

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. Meet on Zoom.

Tuesdays: Adult English Classes. 6-8 p.m. Room 102.

Thursdays: Game Night at the Library. 6-8:30 p.m. Room 109.

March 1: 1990s Classic Film Festival — “A River Runs Through It” (1992). Noon to 2:30 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 2: Adult Crafting with September Reed — String Art. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Room 109.

March 6: Introduction to Computers. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

March 6: Homewood Historic Preservation Commission Forum — Windows of the Past. 6-7 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 7: Read It & Eat Book Club — “Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride. 6:30-8 p.m. Urban Cookhouse, 1920 29th Avenue S.

March 7, 14 and 21: Practice Dance Sessions for the Jane Austen Regency Ball. 7-8 p.m. Round Auditorium.

March 8: American Red Cross Blood Drive. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 12: Not Your Mama’s Book Club — “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” 2-3 p.m. Library Boardroom.

March 12: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club — “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom.

March 13: West Homewood Read, Watch & Review — Biographies. 2-3 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

March 13: Introduction to the Internet. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

March 13: Staff Movie Picks — “Brooklyn.” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 14: Homebuyer Education — The Basics and Barriers of Homeownership. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Room 102.

March 14: Decade Trivia — The 1990s. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 15: Get Stronger, Live Longer with EW Motion Therapy. 11 a.m. to noon. Large Auditorium.

March 15: Big Ideas Book Club — “Multipliers” by Liz Wiseman. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boardroom.

March 16: Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland. 11 a.m. to noon. Room 102.

March 18: Educator Book Club — “Camp Quiltbag” by Nicole Melleby & A. J. Sass. 4-5 p.m. Boardroom.

March 19:The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m. Room 116.

March 19: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess & Julie Stewart. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium.

March 19: Forever YA Book Club — “Hotel Magnifique” by Emily J. Taylor. 6-7 p.m. Room 101.

March 20: Introduction to Gmail. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab & Zoom.

March 20: Staff Movie Picks — “Champions.” 3-5 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 21: Miniature Painting with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109.

March 22: 1990s Classic Film Festival — “The Pelican Brief” (1993). Noon to 2:30 p.m. Large Auditorium.

March 23: Jane Austen Regency Ball. 7-9:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Adults and teens welcome. Optional practice session 3-4:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the ball.

March 26: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7 p.m. Room 106.

March 27: Better Than Therapy Book Club — “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. 2-3:30 p.m. Boardroom.

March 28: Retirement by Design. 6-7 p.m. Room 102. Join Ramey Harrell, of Edward Jones Investments, for the Retirement by Design seminar. Whether you are 10 or 40 years from retirement, you’ll learn investment strategies you can use now to help design the retirement you want tomorrow.

March 29: 1990s Classic Film Festival — “Jerry Maguire” (1996). Noon to 2:30 p.m. Large Auditorium.