Homewood Events Guide - June 2024

Tuesdays: West Homewood Farmer’s Market. 5-8 p.m. 160 Oxmoor Road. Come out on Tuesday evenings to enjoy family fun, live music, food trucks and the freshest produce around. You can find locally grown fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, meats, baked goods and arts and crafts. The market will run through Aug. 6. For more information, go to westhomewood.com.

June 3-14: Once Upon a Fairytale Dance Camp. Weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon. The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S. Campers can explore fairy tales such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cinderella” through dance, arts and crafts, music and storytelling. There will be a tea party on the last day. Camps are led by professionally trained teaching artists from the studio. $175 per child.

June 3-28: Homewood Parks and Rec Summer Day Camp. Weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Homewood Community Center and Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Road. Homewood residents only. For rising first through sixth graders. Campers will participate in traditional and non-traditional sports, fun games, swimming, field trips, arts and crafts projects and more. Trained staff will supervise participants while emphasizing the importance of teamwork, good sportsmanship and cooperation through games, sports and group activities. $275 per camper, with a $100 registration fee. Visit homewoodparks.com/camps.

June 10-14: “Scuba” VBS. 9 a.m. to noon. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Parish, 1728 Oxmoor Road. Ages 4 years to rising fourth grade. $30 for one child, or $50 for multiple children. Go to ourladyofsorrows.com/2024-vacation-bible-school for more information.

June 15: I’m With Mike 5K. 8 a.m. The Battery, 2821 Central Ave., Suite 101. A 5K fundraiser for the Mike Slive Foundation, which was founded to help fund the battle against prostate cancer. Race participants can join in person or virtually. There will also be a Kids’ Dash. Registration is $40, and each participant will receive a T-shirt. mikeslivefoundation.org/im-with-mike-5k.

June 18: Homewood Chamber Membership Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Valley Hotel, 2727 18th St. S. Join other members of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce for the monthly membership luncheon. To register, visit business.homewoodchamber.org/events/details/june-membership-luncheon-1994.

June 23-26: VBS at All Saints Episcopal Church. Sunday, 6:30-8 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon. All Saints Episcopal Church, 110 West Hawthorne Road. Ages 4 years to rising sixth grade. Visit allsaintsbhm.org/vacation-bible-schoolc8edde9c.

× Expand Miranda James

June 28: Miranda James. 5 p.m. The Alabama Booksmith, 2626 19th Place S. Come meet best-selling author Miranda James (the pen name of author Dean James) as he signs copies of his book “Requiem for a Mouse.” Signed first editions will be available for purchase. alabamabooksmith.com/events/miranda-james-requiem-mouse.

Homewood Library

Children

All month: Kids Summer Reading 2024 — Adventure Begins in Your Library. Ages 12 and younger. Drop by the Homewood Public Library’s Children’s Department or visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr to sign up. Participants can pick up a goodie bag and a free book. Earn an entry for monthly drawings, and several winners will be picked on July 1 and Aug. 5.

Wednesdays: Summer Storytime. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages.

June 3: Cahaba Critters with the Cahaba River Society. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

June 3: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Grades 4-12.

June 4: Adventures in Weather with James Spann. 10-10:45 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

June 5: Teen Crochet Circle. 3-5 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Grades 4-12. Supplies provided or bring your own project.

June 10: Storytime with Vulcan. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool to 1st grade.

June 11: Whizzpop’s Amazing Adventures. 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

June 14 and 28: Teen Art Boot Camp. 3-4:30 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Grades 4-12. Join Kane Bourgeois in this bi-weekly art boot camp over the summer. Supplies are provided.

June 17: Science Show at West Homewood! 3:30-4 p.m. West Homewood Senior Center. All ages.

June 18: Mr. Damon’s Shadow Puppet Theater. 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

June 18: Southern Museum of Flight Presents — The Science of Flight. 2-2:45 p.m. Southern Museum of Flight. All ages.

June 24: Cave Exploration with Majestic Caverns. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Large Auditorium. Grades 2-5.

June 25: Adventures in Science with The Science Lady. 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

June 26: Water Experiments with Cahaba Riverkeeper. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades 3-5.

Teens (Grades 6-12)

Tuesdays: Game Design Basics. 2-3 p.m. Zoom.

June 2 and 16: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 3-5 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. All levels welcome.

June 3: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Grades 4-12.

June 4: College Application Workshop. 6-7 p.m. Large Auditorium. Teens and families of teens are welcome to participate.

June 5: Teen Crochet Circle. 3-5 p.m. Room 102. Lower Level. Grades 4-12.

June 6 and 20: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4-5 p.m. Round Auditorium.

June 6: Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6-7 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level.

June 7: Bike Maintenance for Teens. 2-4 p.m. Large Auditorium.

June 9: Yoga for Teens. 3-4 p.m. Round Auditorium.

June 10 and 24: Teen Ani-Marathon 2024. 4-6 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level.

June 12 and 26: Magic: the Gathering for Teens. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level.

June 14 and 28: Teen Art Boot Camp. 3-4:30 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Grades 4-12. Supplies will be provided.

June 15: Culture Club — Djembe Drums with Yogi Dada. 1-3 p.m. Large Auditorium.

June 17: Culture Club — Japan. 2-3 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Learn about Japanese culture.

June 20: Culture Club — Germany. 2-3 p.m. Room 110, Lower Level. Learn about Germany.

June 21: Teen Nature Clean-Up. 9-11 a.m. Meeting at the library front entrance. Wear something comfortable for walking; we’ll bring the water, bags and gloves.

June 22: Fantasy Coffee and Canvas. 2-4 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level.

June 23 and 30: Knight Shift — Medieval Evil Science. 3-4 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level.

June 27: Global Engagement for Community College Students. 4-5 p.m. Room 101, Lower Level. Learn about how you can get involved in working or studying abroad during college.

Adults

All month: Summer Reading 2024 — Adventure Begins at Your Library. Ages 18 and older. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag. The more entries you have, the more chances to win! Entries will be kept throughout the summer, so each one will have a chance to win the grand prize drawing on Aug. 5. Sign up online.

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. Meet on Zoom.

Thursdays: Game Night at the Library. 6-8:30 p.m. Room 101, Lower Level.

June 1: Adult Crafting With September Reed — Flower Crowns. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. This class is free, but there is limited seating.

June 4: Not Your Mama's Book Club — Tarot Reading with Kelli Davis. 2-3 p.m. Library Boardroom. Professional tarot reader shares tips and educate you on tarot reading.

June 5: Introduction to PowerPoint 2016. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom. Learn to create presentations with PowerPoint functions. Register online.

June 5: Staff Movie Picks — “Victor Victoria.” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium. This movie is rated PG.

June 6: Read It & Eat Book Club — The Upstairs Delicatessen: On Eating, Reading, Reading About Eating, and Eating While Reading. 6:30-8 p.m. Urban Cookhouse, 1920 29th Ave. S.

June 7: Stories of the South — The Cahaba River. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium. Representatives from Cahaba Riverkeeper discuss the Cahaba River and the history and elements that make it special.

June 11: Stories of the South — Historic Oak Hill Cemetery. 11 a.m. to noon. Round Auditorium. Learn about the history of Homewood through the city’s oldest cemetery.

June 11: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club — “Demon Copperhead.” 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom. Join us for Barbara Kingsolver’s latest, “Demon Copperhead.”

June 12: West Homewood Read, Watch & Review — Weddings. 1-2 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

June 12: Google Slides. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom. Learn how to use Google Slides to create presentations. Register online.

June 13: Edward Jones Charitable Gift Fund. 6-7 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Learn about donor-advised funds (DAFs), and the role of a financial legacy in their overall investing strategy.

June 14: Niki Sepsas Presents — Stopping to Smell the Flowers. 2-3 p.m. Round Auditorium.

June 17: West Homewood Niki Sepsas Presents — Madeira, The “Isles of the Blest.” 3-4 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

June 18: The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m. Room 116, Lower Level.

June 18: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium. Sid Burgess and Julie Stewart present story time for adults.

June 18: Forever YA Book Club — “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. 6-7 p.m. Room 108, Lower Level.

June 20: Painting Large with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level.

June 21: Big Ideas Book Club — “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks. Noon to 1 p.m. Library Boardroom. A monthly luncheon book club for professional growth.

June 24: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7 p.m. Room 106, Lower Level. Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Free. For reservations, contact Jenni Smith at 205-903-0958.

June 25: Stories of the South — Historic Birmingham City Symbol, Vulcan. 11 a.m. to noon. Round Auditorium.

June 26: Better Than Therapy Book Club — “The People We Keep.” 2-3:30 p.m. Library Boardroom.

June 26: Internet Safety. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

June 26: Staff Movie Picks — “The Craft.” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium.

June 27: Stories of the South — Historic Birmingham Buildings. 6:30-8 p.m. Large Auditorium.