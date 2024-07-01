Homewood Events Guide July 2024

Tuesdays: West Homewood Farmer’s Market. 5-8 p.m. 160 Oxmoor Road. Tuesday evenings feature family fun, live music, food trucks and fresh produce. The market will run through Aug. 6. westhomewood.com

July 1-3: Disney Mini Camp. 9 a.m. to noon. Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 160 N. Ages 3 to 2nd grade. Come explore the theater with favorite Disney characters. This mini camp will help students learn about ensemble, imagination and creative drama through Disney-themed warm ups, games and lessons. This camp will culminate in a short production on July 3 for friends and family. The registration fee is $175. To register, visit homewoodtheatre.com/education-2.

July 4: 4th of July Festival. 5 p.m. Downtown Homewood. The whole family can enjoy inflatables and rides in the streets, a DJ and one of the best locations in the Birmingham metro area to view the “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show at Vulcan Park. All of the festival activities will end at 9 p.m., when the fireworks begin. An unlimited attraction wristband will be required to enjoy inflatables for $10 per person. Visit homewoodparks.com/special-events for more information.

July 4: Thunder on the Mountain. 9-10 p.m. Vulcan Park and Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive. Come out to one of the many viewing points from around Birmingham to view the epic fireworks that have become a beloved Magic City tradition. The soundtrack can be heard on iHeart media radio stations. For more information, go to visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks.

July 8-12: Musical Theatre Bootcamp. 9 a.m. to noon. Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 160 N. For grades 6-12. This camp is a musical theater intensive where students will learn all about being a triple threat. Students will learn dancing, singing, acting and putting it all together. This camp will culminate in a short production on July 12 for friends and family. The registration fee is $250. To register, visit homewoodtheatre.com/education-2.

July 12-13: Vulcan Vault. July 12 at 3 p.m. to July 13 at 10 p.m. Rosewood Plaza, 2850 19th St. S. Athletes can compete in, and spectators can watch, this competitive pole vaulting event. Competitors must be 2024 USATF members. Registration is $125, but the event is free for spectators. To register, visit gotribeelite.org/vulcan-vault-24.

July 15-18: Trinity UMC VBS. 9 a.m. to noon. Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Road. Ages 4K through 3rd grade. Kids will embark on a heroic adventure filled with Bible stories, games, crafts and more. Attendance is free of charge. Register online at trinitybirmingham.com/event/vacation-bible-school.

July 21: Le Tour De Cahaba 2024. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ride begins at Cahaba Cycles,1724 27th Court South. Bike alone or with family, and choose from five different distance options, from 10 to 65 miles, or the Slow Your Roll family ride, which is under 5 miles. The fee to participate is $30 prior to July 19, and $40 after that date. The Slow Your Roll ride is $15 per adult, $10 per child and free for kids under age 5. A portion of the fee goes to support BUMP (Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers). There will be a post-ride cookout at the Homewood Cahaba Cycles store. This is a rain or shine event. Visit cahabacycles.com/articles/2024-le-tour-de-cahaba-pg1153.htm for more information.

July 22-Aug. 2: Wizard of Oz Production Camp. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 160 N. Grades 3-8. Limited to 15 students. Registration is $300. To register, visit homewoodtheatre.com/education-2.

Homewood Public Library

CHILDREN

Wednesdays: Summer Storytime. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. For preschoolers.

July 1: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Rising grades 4-12. Registration required.

July 6 and 20: Toddler Jams with Fiddlesticks. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. For preschoolers. Registration required.

July 8: Nature Tails with Fresh Air Family. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool through first grade.

July 9: Travelin’ Tales with That Puppet Guy! 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

July 11: Shinkendo 101 with Shinkendo of Birmingham. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Large Auditorium. Grades 2-5. Registration required.

July 12 and 26: Teen Art Boot Camp. 3-4:30 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Rising grades 4-12. Registration required.

July 15: Teen Crochet Circle. 3-5 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Rising grades 4-12. Registration required.

July 15: Science Show at West Homewood. 3:30-4 p.m. West Homewood Senior Center. All ages.

July 16: Zoofari Earth with Animal Tales. 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

July 16: Southern Museum of Flight Presents — The Science of Flight. 2-2:45 p.m. Southern Museum of Flight. All ages.

July 22: Adventures in Paleontology with Alabama Museum of Natural History. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Round Auditorium. All ages.

July 23: Mr. Larry’s Magic Show. 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Large Auditorium. All ages. July 24: River Adventures with Cahaba Riverkeeper. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades 3-5. Registration required.

July 25: Alabama Animals with Ruffner Mountain. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Large Auditorium. Grades 2-5. Registration required.

July 30: Water Play Day! 10:30 a.m. to noon. Library parking lot. All ages.

July 30: 6th Grade Social. 6-8 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Rising grade 6. Registration required.

TEENS

Tuesdays: Game Design Basics. 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 1: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Rising grades 4-12. Registration required.

July 7 and 21: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 3-5 p.m. Room 10, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 8: Resume Building and Professionalism for Teens. 3-4 p.m. Room 109. Grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 8 and 22: Teen Ani-Marathon 2024. 4-6 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 11 and 25: Teen Theatre. 4-5 p.m. Round Auditorium. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 11: Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6-7 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. July 12 and 26: Teen Art Boot Camp. 3-4:30 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Rising grades 4-12. Registration required.

July 13: Teen Fencing. 3-4:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 14: Yoga for Teens. 3-4 p.m. Round Auditorium. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 15: Teen Crochet Circle. 3-5 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Rising grades 4-12. Registration required.

July 18: Fish IDing with Alabama State Fisheries. 1-2 p.m. Room 110, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 19: Teen Sumi-E Inkwash Painting. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 22: Career Planning for Teens. 3-4 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 25: ACT Math Bootcamp. 6-7:30 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 27: Fantasy Fairy Jars. 1-2 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

July 28: Culture Club — Shinkendo of Birmingham. 3-5 p.m. Large Auditorium. Rising grades 9-12. Registration required.

July 29: ACT Reading/English Bootcamp. 6-7:30 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Rising grades 6-12. Registration required.

ADULTS

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required.

Thursdays: Game Nights at the Library. 6-8:30 p.m. Room 101, Lower Level.

July 6: Adult Crafting with September Reed — Paper Lanterns. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Registration required.

July 9: Not Your Mama’s Book Club — Understanding the Enneagram. 2-3 p.m. Library Boardroom.

July 9: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club — Family Lore. 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom.

July 10: West Homewood Read, Watch & Review — Summer & the Beach. 1-2 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

July 10: Staff Movie Picks — “Ticket to Paradise.” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium.

July 11: Stories of the South — The History of the Iron Bowl. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Large Auditorium.

July 11: Read It & Eat Book Club — “The Paris Novel.” 6:30-8 p.m. Urban Cookhouse.

July 12: EW Motion Therapy — “Redefining Nutrition: How Daily Habits Shape our Health.” 11 a.m. to noon. Large Auditorium.

July 16: The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m. Room 116, Lower Level.

July 16: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium.

July 16: Forever YA Book Club — “City of Bones” by Cassandra Clare. 6-7 p.m. Room 108, Lower Level.

July 18: Miniature Painting With September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Registration required.

July 19: Big Ideas Book Club — “Building a Second Brain” by Tiago Forte. Noon to 1 p.m. Library Boardroom. Registration required.

July 19: Taylor Swift Cocktail Class with Kelly Viall of Birmingham Sushi. 6:30-8 p.m. Large Auditorium. Adults 21 and over. Registration required.

July 23: Stories of the South with Mildred J. Mills. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium.

July 24: Windows 11. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom. Registration required.

July 24: Staff Movie Picks — “Jaws.” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium.

July 29: West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas — The Grand Journey. 3-4 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

July 29: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7 p.m. Room 106, Lower Level. For reservations, contact Jenni Smith at 205-903-0958.

July 30: Niki Sepsas Presents — Amsterdam: Queen City of the Golden Age. 2-3 p.m. Round Auditorium.

July 31: Better Than Therapy Book Club — “Hello Beautiful.” 2-3:30 p.m. Library Boardroom.

July 31: Introduction to Word 2016 — Part 1. 2:30 - 4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom. Register online.