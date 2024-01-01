Homewood Events Guide - January 2024

Throughout January: Samford men’s basketball. Pete Hanna Arena, Samford University. Home games: Jan. 3 vs. Chattanooga at 6 p.m.; Jan. 7 vs. Greensboro at 7 p.m.; Jan. 13 vs. VMI at 5 p.m.; Jan. 20 vs. Mercer at 5 p.m.; and Jan. 31 vs. Wofford at 6:30 p.m. eeeey/sports/mens-basketball.

× Expand Children’s Art Classes

Mondays and Wednesdays: Children’s Art Classes. Mondays 4:45-5:45 p.m., Wednesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. Red Dot Gallery, 1001 Stuart Street. For children ages 8-12. Each class will cover one of a variety of mediums and subjects.

Jan. 8-Feb. 12: Bluey-Themed Theater Class. 4 p.m. Homewood Theatre. For ages 3-5. This class explores the basic foundations of theater, with a showcase on the last day. $100 registration fee.

Jan. 9-Feb. 13: Intro to Improv. 4 p.m. Homewood Theatre. For grades 3-5. This class teaches the basic foundations of improv, with a showcase on the last day. $125 registration fee.

× Expand Advanced Improv

Jan. 9-Feb. 13: Advanced Improv. 5 p.m. Homewood Theatre. For grades 6-12. This class takes improv to the max and improves all-around performing skills, with a showcase on the last day. $125 registration fee. homewoodtheatre.com.

Jan. 10-Feb. 14: Frozen-Themed Theater Class. 4 p.m. Homewood Theatre. For ages 3-5. This class teaches the very basics of theater, with a showcase on the last day. $125 registration fee.

Jan. 10-Feb. 14: Encanto-Themed Theater Class. 5 p.m. Homewood Theatre. For grades K-2. This class explores theater, with a showcase on the last day. $125 registration fee.

Jan. 11-Feb. 15: Advanced Acting Class. 5 p.m. Homewood Theatre. For grades 9-12. This class will challenge students to explore movement, voice and acting techniques to upgrade their performances, with a showcase on the last day. $125 registration fee.

Jan. 16: ChatGPT for .NET Developers. 6 p.m. Samford University. This session will demystify prompt engineering and natural language processing , showing how they enable .NET developers to create intelligent applications and insightful presentations. meetup.com/birmingham-net-meetup/events/296854727.

Jan. 16: Homewood Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. The Club Ballroom. The Annual State of the City and 2024 outlook, with featured speaker Mayor Patrick McClusky. Register by Jan. 10.

Jan. 23: Safe and Healthy Homewood Collaborative. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homewood Board of Education. Find ways to make Homewood safer and healthier for youth dealing with problems like teen suicide, drug and alcohol abuse and risky social media behaviors. Participate in-person or virtually via Google Meet. Contact coalition@homewood.k12.al.us.

× Expand Friends of Shades Creek Salamander Festival

Jan. 28: Friends of Shades Creek Salamander Festival. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Homewood High School Gymnasium, 1901 S. Lakeshore Drive. Activities include seeing real salamanders, a nature hike in the Homewood Forest Preserve, a presentation on salamanders and free arts and crafts for kids. Free admission. Visit shadescreek.org.

Feb. 4: Homewood High School Band benefit concert. 2:30 p.m. Homewood High School. Featuring Sean of the South with Three on a String. This will be a fundraiser for the band, who will be traveling to Dublin, Ireland, on March 12 to march in the city's 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade. Reserved seating tickets are $30-$40 and general admission is $20. Purchase on gofan.com, under “Homewood High School.”