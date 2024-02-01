Homewood Events Guide - February 2024

Feb. 1-3: Lil Lambs Consignment Sale. Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Rd. Lil Lambs is a consignment sale that provides gently worn clothing, toys and furniture at reasonable prices. Additionally, at the end of the sale all unsold items marked “donate” will be shared with families and organizations in need in the area. The presale is Feb. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. ($5 cash at the door). The regular sale will take place Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon, with many items half off on the last day. Visit trinitybirmingham.com/event/lil-lambs-consignment-sale.

Feb. 1: Ribbon Cutting for Renovation of Encore Thrift Store. 1-2 p.m. 1755 Oxmoor Rd. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce and members of the Assistance League will celebrate the expansion and renovation of Encore Thrift Store with a ribbon cutting. Visit business.homewoodchamber.org/events.

Feb. 1-4, 8 and 11: “Til Beth Do Us Part.” Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S. From the writers of “The Golden Girls” television program. A strong Southern woman hires an assistant to help run her home as efficiently as her office. Performances are Feb. 1, 2, 3 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 and 11 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit homewoodtheatre.com.

Feb. 4: Sean of the South with Three On a String. 2:30 p.m. Homewood High School. Enjoy the collaboration of Sean of the South and Three On a String, benefitting the Homewood Patriot Band’s trip to Dublin, Ireland. This event is sponsored by the Homewood Arts Council. Sean will do a meet and greet after the show, with books and CDs for sale. Premium reserved tickets $40, reserved tickets $30 and general admission $20. Tickets available at gofan.co and search “Homewood High School.”

Feb. 8: Drew Petersen, Pianist. 7:30 p.m. Samford University, Brock Recital Hall. Enjoy the musical talent of Drew Petersen, an acclaimed young American pianist. This event is part of the Davis Architects and Birmingham Chamber Music Society Guest Artist Series. Tickets available at samford.edu/wrightcenter/events/Drew-Petersen-Pianist.

Feb. 8-11: Voices Annual Dance Concert. Feb. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Samford University, Harrison Theatre. Experience the beauty and talent of the Samford Dance Company as they explore various ways of communicating, combining non-verbal expression with song, spoken word and other soundscapes. This event is part of the Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman Theatre and Dance Series. Adult tickets are $20 and students tickets are $10. Tickets available at etix.com/ticket/o/4477/samford-university.

Feb. 14: Samford University Legacy League Luncheon. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.; the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive, Vestavia.Samford alumna Trudy Cathy White, the only daughter of Jeanette and Truett Cathy the founder of Chick-fil-A, will be “coming home” to share an inspirational message. Luncheon guests can bid on a variety of items at the silent auction for scholarships. Tickets are $55, $25 of which is a tax-deductible donation. For more information and to make reservations, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.

Feb. 16-17: Homewood South Central Classic. Homewood High School. Show choirs from across the state will compete in Homewood High School’s annual event. Choirs will perform in their respective categories including mixed groups, women’s groups, men’s groups and middle school groups. Homewood’s choirs The Network, Nexus, Continuum and Patriot Singers will host. For information, visit showchoir.com/events.

Feb. 19: Vienna Boys Choir. 7-9 p.m. Samford University, Wright Center. The Davis Architects Guest Artist Series and the Samford University Wright Center Society present the Vienna Boys Choir in concert. Experience one of the world’s oldest and most famous choirs, originally formed in 1498 for the Austrian Imperial Court. Tickets available at etix.com.

Feb. 21: Job and Internship Fair: Business and For-Profit. 1:30-4 p.m. Samford University Regions Room. Samford students and alumni can begin networking for careers and internships. Recruiters from a variety of organizations will be there. Only for students and alumni. Professional attire is required. Visit samford.edu for more information.

Feb. 22-March 3: Birmingham Restaurant Week — Winter Edition. Restaurants around the Birmingham area, including Homewood, will participate. Try a new restaurant or an old favorite with these lunch or dinner prix-fixe menus at varying price points. Find a full list of participating restaurants and menus at bhamrestaurantweek.com.

Homewood Library

Children

Tuesdays: Wee Ones. 10 a.m.

Tuesdays: PJ Storytime. 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: Storypalooza. 10 a.m. Round Auditorium.

Wednesdays: Barks and Books. 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays: Stay and Play. 10-10:30 a.m.

Feb. 1: American Sign Language for Kids. 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: Cozy Tales. 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 5: Storywiggles. 9 a.m.

Feb. 5: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m.

Feb. 5: Night Owl Storytime. 6 p.m.

Feb. 8: Acting Out! 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 and 23: Pre-K Play. 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 12: Build It! 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 13: Kids’ Advisory Board (KAB). 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Tween Eats! 4 p.m.

Feb. 17: Itsy Bitsy Baby. 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 19: Homeschool Hour — S.T.E.A.M. Powered. 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Drum Along with Drummer Man. 4 p.m.

Feb. 24: Book Babies. 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 26: Homeschool Hour — Art Attack. 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 27: Tweens Craft On. 4 p.m.

Feb. 27: Bake & Make. 6 p.m.

Feb. 29: Storytime & Book Signing with Tanisia Moore. 4:30 p.m.

Teens

Feb. 1 and 15: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6 p.m.

Feb. 4 and 18: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 3-5 p.m.

Feb. 6: Grownish — Taking Care of Your Clothes. 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: Cosplay 911. 5-8 p.m.

Feb. 9 and 23: Character Design 101. 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: Stabby Valentines Day for Teens. 1 p.m.

Feb. 12: Grown-ish Homeschool — Job Corps Career Workshop. 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: Not Today Cupid — Chocolate and Trivia. 4 p.m.

Feb. 15: Tween Eats. 4 p.m.

Feb. 16: Teen Crochet Circle. 4 p.m.

Feb. 22: Teen CPR. 4-6 p.m.

Feb. 22: Magic: The Gathering for Teens. 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Cartoons, Comics and Cocoa. 3-5 p.m.

Feb. 26: Anime Club — Poke-Day. 4-6 p.m.

Adults

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2 p.m.

Tuesdays: Adult English Classes. 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 1: Read It & Eat Book Club — “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory. 6:30-8 p.m.

Feb. 5: 1990s Rom-Com Classics — “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 6: Not Your Mama’s Book Club — “The Spiritual Influence of the Beatles.” 2 p.m.

Feb. 7: Introduction to PowerPoint 2016 — Part 2. 2:30-4 p.m.

Feb. 7: Staff Picks — “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.” 3-5 p.m.

Feb. 8: Painting Large with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m.

Feb. 9-10: Valentines Dinner Theatre — “Til Beth Do We Part.” 6:30-9 p.m.

Feb. 10: CPR with Homewood Fire Department. 1-2:30 p.m.

Feb. 13: Niki Sepsas Presents — The Bermuda Triangle: Fact or Fiction? 2 p.m.

Feb. 13: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club — “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. 6:30-8 p.m.

Feb. 14: West Homewood Read, Watch & Review — “Wild, Wild West.” 2 p.m.

Feb. 14: Google Docs. 2:30-4 p.m.

Feb. 16: Birmingham Baroque Concert. 11 a.m.

Feb. 16: Big Ideas Book Club — “Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?” by Julie Smith. 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 19: Educator Book Club — “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds. 4 p.m.

Feb. 19: 1990s Rom-Com Classics — “Sleepless in Seattle.” 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 20: The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m.

Feb. 20: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess. 1 p.m.

Feb. 20: Forever YA Book Club — “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: Adult Crafting with September Reed — Origami. 6:30-8 p.m.

Feb. 22: Game Night at the Library. 6:30-8 p.m.

Feb. 26: 1990s Rom-Com Classics — “As Good As It Gets.” 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 27: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7 p.m.

Feb. 28: Better Than Therapy Book Club — “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict. 2-3:30 p.m.

Feb. 28: Google Sheets. 2:30-4 p.m.